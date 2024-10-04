Left Menu

Unveiling the Char Dham Helicopter Ticketing Fraud Scandal

A heli-ticketing fraud targeting Char Dham pilgrims, valued in lakhs, has been discovered in Uttarakhand. Over 47 cases have been reported across multiple districts. More than 80 fraudulent websites and Facebook pages have been blocked, yet recovery remains nil, and only three arrests have been made so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:47 IST
A large-scale fraud involving helicopter ticketing for Char Dham pilgrims has come to light in Uttarakhand, fraudsters targeting enthusiastic devotees.

Between 2023 and 2024, 47 such cases, equating to fraud worth 10 lakhs, surfaced, spread across districts including Rudraprayag and Dehradun.

Despite blocking over 80 fake websites and Facebook pages, investigating authorities have made minimal headway, with no significant recoveries or more than three arrests reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

