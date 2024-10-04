Unveiling the Char Dham Helicopter Ticketing Fraud Scandal

A large-scale fraud involving helicopter ticketing for Char Dham pilgrims has come to light in Uttarakhand, fraudsters targeting enthusiastic devotees.

Between 2023 and 2024, 47 such cases, equating to fraud worth 10 lakhs, surfaced, spread across districts including Rudraprayag and Dehradun.

Despite blocking over 80 fake websites and Facebook pages, investigating authorities have made minimal headway, with no significant recoveries or more than three arrests reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)