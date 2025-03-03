Crackdown on Cyber Crime: Fake Mining Website Mastermind Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have arrested Gaurav Kumar, the mastermind behind a counterfeit mining department website designed to facilitate illegal mining activities. The fake site, an exact replica of the official webpage, helped generate thousands of phony mining receipts.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the fake documents, complete with QR codes mimicking those of the genuine site, allowed illegal mining vehicles to bypass security checks. This operation resulted in an estimated Rs 40-50 lakh loss to the state treasury.

The investigation, sparked by a complaint from a mining department official, revealed a link to a US-based domain provider. The police are widening their inquiries to dismantle the entire network involved in this sophisticated cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)