Left Menu

Crackdown on Cyber Crime: Fake Mining Website Mastermind Arrested

Punjab Police arrested Gaurav Kumar for creating a fake mining department website to facilitate illegal mining activities. The site generated counterfeit receipts for vehicle movements, causing a significant financial loss to the state. Initial investigations revealed a widespread network, prompting further probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:26 IST
Crackdown on Cyber Crime: Fake Mining Website Mastermind Arrested
Gaurav Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have arrested Gaurav Kumar, the mastermind behind a counterfeit mining department website designed to facilitate illegal mining activities. The fake site, an exact replica of the official webpage, helped generate thousands of phony mining receipts.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the fake documents, complete with QR codes mimicking those of the genuine site, allowed illegal mining vehicles to bypass security checks. This operation resulted in an estimated Rs 40-50 lakh loss to the state treasury.

The investigation, sparked by a complaint from a mining department official, revealed a link to a US-based domain provider. The police are widening their inquiries to dismantle the entire network involved in this sophisticated cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025