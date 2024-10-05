Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders in Lebanon

In a significant escalation, Israel launched airstrikes on Lebanon, focusing on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters. Targeting senior figures within the group, the operation is part of a broader assault that has displaced over 1.2 million Lebanese, amidst heavy criticism from international leaders urging the protection of civilians.

The airstrikes, which reportedly aimed at a potential successor to the slain Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, have prompted a fierce response from Iran. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the strikes as futile, while tensions continue to rise in the region as Hezbollah and Israeli forces clash.

As the conflict intensifies, the United Nations has condemned the civilian casualties, while Israel maintains that its actions precisely target Hezbollah's military capabilities. Meanwhile, Iran warns of potential retaliation, further complicating an already volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)