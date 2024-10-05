Left Menu

Wave of Violence Erupts in Salamanca Amidst Cartel Turf War

Twelve people were killed in coordinated attacks in Salamanca, Guanajuato. The murders are linked to a violent turf war between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel. Despite police interventions and National Guard presence, the violence in Salamanca continues to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 05-10-2024 01:37 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 01:37 IST
Twelve people lost their lives in a horrifying series of orchestrated attacks in Salamanca, a city afflicted by ongoing violence, as reported by the authorities in Guanajuato, Mexico.

The victims were discovered across the city on Thursday, some alongside a banner allegedly left by a drug cartel. This massacre follows a previous attack at a drug rehabilitation center, where gunmen killed four and injured two earlier in the week.

The state of Guanajuato, long embroiled in a bloody turf battle between rival cartels, remains the deadliest in Mexico. Despite efforts by local and national security forces, this brutality underscores the persistent struggle for control in Salamanca.

(With inputs from agencies.)

