Twelve people lost their lives in a horrifying series of orchestrated attacks in Salamanca, a city afflicted by ongoing violence, as reported by the authorities in Guanajuato, Mexico.

The victims were discovered across the city on Thursday, some alongside a banner allegedly left by a drug cartel. This massacre follows a previous attack at a drug rehabilitation center, where gunmen killed four and injured two earlier in the week.

The state of Guanajuato, long embroiled in a bloody turf battle between rival cartels, remains the deadliest in Mexico. Despite efforts by local and national security forces, this brutality underscores the persistent struggle for control in Salamanca.

