Brazil Supreme Court Delays Decision on X's Service Restoration

Brazil's Supreme Court postponed a decision on the tech firm X's service resumption due to unpaid fines. Although X claimed to have settled the fines, further legal steps are required. The platform was suspended over non-compliance issues, impacting one of its most significant markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 03:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 03:51 IST
The Brazilian Supreme Court has delayed its decision regarding the resumption of services for the social media platform X. The postponement follows lawyers for X failing to pay the pending fines to the correct bank.

X, owned by Elon Musk, sought to have its services restored by arguing it had settled all outstanding fines. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes insisted that the fines needed to be transferred appropriately before further proceedings could occur.

The platform, which has been suspended since August for not adhering to hate speech moderation court orders, is eager to re-enter one of its largest global markets. X's legal team paid over $5 million in fines, but the Brazilian justice system requires additional procedural steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

