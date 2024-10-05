Maharashtra Tension: 21 Policemen Injured in Amravati Mob Attack

In Maharashtra's Amravati city, 21 policemen sustained injuries when a large mob attacked them, demanding action against Hindu seer Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj for alleged objectionable remarks about Prophet Mohammad. The incident unfolded as tensions escalated, turning into a stone-pelting chaos at the Nagpuri Gate police station.

Following the violence, authorities moved swiftly to file a case against the Hindu seer from Ghaziabad, citing various charges, including acts intended to outrage religious feelings. An FIR has been registered, and ongoing police inquiries have identified 26 individuals among 1,200 involved in the ruckus.

Maharashtra police have reinforced security measures in the area, implementing a prohibitory order and launching a citywide search to apprehend those responsible for the mob violence. Leadership insists on maintaining peace and ensuring justice within the bounds of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)