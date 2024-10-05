Left Menu

Surendran Cleared: Political Conspiracy or Justice Served?

A Kerala court has cleared BJP state president K Surendran and others of bribery charges related to the Manjeshwaram elections. The court found the case unfounded, a decision welcomed by Surendran who described the case as a political plot. The opposition alleged a CPI(M)-BJP arrangement influenced the outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:53 IST
Surendran Cleared: Political Conspiracy or Justice Served?
Surendran
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable judicial development on Saturday, a Kerala court discharged BJP state president K Surendran and five other individuals from allegations linked to the Manjeshwaram election bribery case. The decision was rendered by Kasaragod Sessions Judge Sanu S Panicker, who concluded that charges against the accused could not be officially substantiated.

Surendran, announcing his vindication, reiterated claims of innocence, emphasizing that this decision exposes a plot designed to thwart his political ambition. He accused opposing party leaders of orchestrating the case to weaken his party's morale. The completeness of his discharge has left questions about political machinations unanswered.

Conversely, the opposition, led by Congress leader V D Satheesan, suggested that the outcome was orchestrated through a tacit understanding between CPI(M) and BJP. They've pointed to past cases as evidence of mutual cooperation, raising concerns about the prosecutorial handling which allegedly facilitated Surendran's discharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024