Controversy Erupts Over Priest's Remarks Against Prophet Mohammed
Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand faces fresh legal trouble following inflammatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed, triggering protests across India. The Ghaziabad-based seer's comments have spurred a nationwide outcry, leading to multiple FIRs, legal demands from political leaders, and scattered violence resulting in police injuries and damages.
Controversial Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand has plunged into hot waters again, booked for an alleged hate speech targeting Prophet Mohammed, leading to public unrest in several regions including Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.
Protests erupted as Narsinghanand's remarks sparked outrage. In Maharashtra's Amravati, demonstrations turned violent, injuring 21 police personnel. Police complaints and FIRs have been lodged against the priest in various states amidst demands from political leaders for his immediate arrest.
Tensions flared after Narsinghanand's incendiary statements, despite heavy police presence at critical locations to prevent further clashes. Calls for stringent action and implications of disturbing national peace have equally spotlighted religious sensitivity issues in the country.
