Controversy Erupts Over Priest's Remarks Against Prophet Mohammed

Controversial Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand has plunged into hot waters again, booked for an alleged hate speech targeting Prophet Mohammed, leading to public unrest in several regions including Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Protests erupted as Narsinghanand's remarks sparked outrage. In Maharashtra's Amravati, demonstrations turned violent, injuring 21 police personnel. Police complaints and FIRs have been lodged against the priest in various states amidst demands from political leaders for his immediate arrest.

Tensions flared after Narsinghanand's incendiary statements, despite heavy police presence at critical locations to prevent further clashes. Calls for stringent action and implications of disturbing national peace have equally spotlighted religious sensitivity issues in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)