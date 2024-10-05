Kashmir's Religious Bodies Condemn Provocative Remarks

The Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), an alliance of religious organizations in Kashmir, has issued a strong condemnation of remarks made by Mahant Narsinghanand. They demand his immediate arrest, labeling his statements as blasphemous and unacceptable to Muslims and all who respect religious figures.

Led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the MMU criticized those they call 'evil people' for intentionally offending Muslim sentiments and inciting communal hatred. They argue that because there are no repercussions, individuals like Narsinghanand continue their inflammatory actions.

The group expressed concern over Narsinghanand's bail status given his history of hate speech. They call for revocation of his bail, emphasizing the need for respect of religious sanctity and legal accountability to maintain communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)