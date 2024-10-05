Tragic Affair: The Amethi Quadruple Murder Case
In Amethi, a Dalit school teacher, his wife, and their two daughters were killed by Chandan Verma after a rejected affair. The gruesome incident prompted investigations, arrests, and political attention, particularly from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who assured the family of justice and support.
- Country:
- India
A ghastly murder unfolded in Amethi as a Dalit school teacher, Sunil Kumar, his wife, and their two daughters were shot dead. The accused, Chandan Verma, reportedly acted out of anger after an ended affair with Kumar's wife, culminating in this tragic event.
The bereaved family received assurances of support and justice from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who met with them in Lucknow. He promised financial aid, jobs for the kin, and government schemes as part of the state's response.
This heart-wrenching case highlights significant gaps in law enforcement, as the family had previously sought police protection. The incident has sparked political reactions and promises of stern actions against the perpetrator.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath's Fiery Attack on Congress: A Call for BJP in Haryana
Yogi Adityanath Resolves Public Grievances at Gorakhnath Temple
Yogi Adityanath Highlights UP's Investment Boom at Samsung Event
Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation for 127 Development Projects in Uttar Pradesh
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Unity at Mirzapur Event