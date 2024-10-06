Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel Targets Hezbollah Leadership in Lebanon

In a significant escalation of conflict, Israel has launched intense strikes targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, reportedly aiming at Hashem Safieddine amidst rising tensions with the Iran-backed group. The strikes have led to civilian casualties and displacement, drawing international attention and protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 03:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Escalating tensions in the Middle East have seen Israel intensifying its military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The latest strikes reportedly targeted Hashem Safieddine, a potential successor to slain Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The strikes have resulted in significant destruction and displacement, with Lebanese security sources confirming that rescue operations in Beirut's southern suburbs were hampered by ongoing Israeli bombardment.

Civilian casualties have mounted, as has international concern. Iran has responded with missile strikes, to which Israel is contemplating retaliatory measures, including potential attacks on Iranian oil facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

