Tensions Escalate: Israel Targets Hezbollah Leadership in Lebanon

Escalating tensions in the Middle East have seen Israel intensifying its military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The latest strikes reportedly targeted Hashem Safieddine, a potential successor to slain Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The strikes have resulted in significant destruction and displacement, with Lebanese security sources confirming that rescue operations in Beirut's southern suburbs were hampered by ongoing Israeli bombardment.

Civilian casualties have mounted, as has international concern. Iran has responded with missile strikes, to which Israel is contemplating retaliatory measures, including potential attacks on Iranian oil facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)