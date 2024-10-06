Escalating Conflict Shakes Beirut Amid Israel-Hezbollah Clashes

Massive strikes have rocked Beirut's southern suburbs, as Israeli airstrikes targeted locations linked to Hezbollah, killing their leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. These attacks have sparked widespread flashes visible across the city and surrounding areas, marking a significant escalation in ongoing regional tensions.

The impact of these strikes extends beyond military targets, causing civilian casualties and displacing thousands. Lebanese authorities report that the assaults have devastated Hezbollah's leadership, with potential successor Hashem Safieddine also unaccounted for following an attack near the international airport.

This surge in conflict reflects the broader geopolitical struggle, as the violence coincides with the anniversary of previous attacks and follows a series of Israeli raids aiming to secure northern territories. Meanwhile, the international community is watching closely, with calls for restrained military action amid fears of a broader crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)