Pope Francis Expands Cardinal Ranks

Pope Francis has revealed plans to appoint 21 new cardinals, aiming to shape the influential group responsible for electing future popes. The ceremony, known as a consistory, is scheduled for December 8, as announced by the Pope during his weekly prayer session in St. Peter's Square.

06-10-2024 15:57 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has made a surprising announcement regarding the appointment of 21 new cardinals, a strategic move to influence the future leadership of the Catholic Church.

The appointments are set to be formalized during a consistory on December 8, an important ceremony in the Vatican's calendar.

This decision was conveyed during the Pope's weekly prayer gathering, drawing attention from both pilgrims and tourists at St. Peter's Square.

