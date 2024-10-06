Justice on the Line: The Richard Glossip Case and a Maverick AG

In an unprecedented move, Oklahoma's Republican Attorney General, Gentner Drummond, advocates for a retrial for Richard Glossip, a death row inmate whose conviction is under scrutiny due to hidden evidence. Drummond's decision aligns him against other state Republicans and casts doubt on Glossip's guilt in a high-profile murder case.

Drummond, a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, cited uncovered evidence that could have acquitted Glossip in the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese. He claims evidence was suppressed, including psychiatric details of key witness Justin Sneed. Drummond's involvement has prompted the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

This case highlights Drummond's willingness to challenge his party, previously demonstrated when he opposed the establishment of a taxpayer-funded religious charter school. Despite potential political backlash, he vows unwavering adherence to the pursuit of justice, even if it means opposing the execution of Glossip.

(With inputs from agencies.)