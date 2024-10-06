Left Menu

Maharashtra's Pre-Election Boost for Women: Ladki Bahin Yojana Advances

Maharashtra advances payments for the Ladki Bahin Yojana ahead of assembly polls to ensure continued aid to women beneficiaries despite potential opposition disruptions. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserts the government's commitment to delivering on its promises and counters criticism with high-profile endorsements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday that the government will make advance payments for the Ladki Bahin Yojana for October and November. This is in anticipation of the impending assembly polls and the potential complications due to the election code of conduct.

Shinde highlighted that opposition parties might hinder the continuous monthly aid to women benefiting from the scheme. By disbursing payments early, the government aims to ensure these women continue to receive support. The assembly polls are expected in November, with the current assembly term ending on November 26.

During a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shinde criticized opposition narratives and cited legendary singer Asha Bhosale's approval of the scheme as validation. He emphasized the government's role in giving, contrasting it with past administrations. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged voters to support the ruling alliance, framing the scheme's payment as a festive gift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

