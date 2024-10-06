Left Menu

Land Controversy in Tripura: Allegations and Denials

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman claims Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha plans to allocate 28 acres to a private hospital without cabinet consent. The government refutes, citing procedural adherence. The hospital, Shija Hospitals, plans a significant investment to improve the healthcare sector, awaiting proper channels before final approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:34 IST
Land Controversy in Tripura: Allegations and Denials
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has erupted in Tripura as Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman alleges that Chief Minister Manik Saha is poised to gift 28 acres to a private hospital, sidelining the council of ministers.

Within hours, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury countered the charges, maintaining that the process has adhered to formal protocols.

Barman accuses the government of procedural misconduct, threatening legal action, while the administration defends its actions, insisting that the land allocation bid for Shija Hospitals remains under review, promising a significant developmental boost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024