Land Controversy in Tripura: Allegations and Denials

Controversy has erupted in Tripura as Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman alleges that Chief Minister Manik Saha is poised to gift 28 acres to a private hospital, sidelining the council of ministers.

Within hours, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury countered the charges, maintaining that the process has adhered to formal protocols.

Barman accuses the government of procedural misconduct, threatening legal action, while the administration defends its actions, insisting that the land allocation bid for Shija Hospitals remains under review, promising a significant developmental boost.

