Allegations Rock Park Street Police Station: A Volunteer’s Nightmare

A disturbing incident has emerged from Kolkata, where a woman civic volunteer claims she was sexually assaulted by a sub-inspector inside the Park Street Police Station. According to official statements made on Sunday, the allegations have prompted a departmental inquiry.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of October 5. The woman alleges that the sub-inspector called her to a restroom under the guise of bestowing a gift for Durga Puja but instead molested her.

Initially, the woman's attempts to file a complaint at the police station met with resistance. Determined, she escalated the matter to the Kolkata Police Headquarters and the Deputy Commissioner South's office, propelling an investigation into her complaint.

