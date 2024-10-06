Left Menu

Allegations Rock Park Street Police Station: A Volunteer’s Nightmare

A woman civic volunteer in Kolkata has accused a sub-inspector of sexual assault at Park Street Police Station. The purported incident happened on October 5. Despite initial setbacks in lodging a complaint, a departmental inquiry has been launched following her appeal to higher authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident has emerged from Kolkata, where a woman civic volunteer claims she was sexually assaulted by a sub-inspector inside the Park Street Police Station. According to official statements made on Sunday, the allegations have prompted a departmental inquiry.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of October 5. The woman alleges that the sub-inspector called her to a restroom under the guise of bestowing a gift for Durga Puja but instead molested her.

Initially, the woman's attempts to file a complaint at the police station met with resistance. Determined, she escalated the matter to the Kolkata Police Headquarters and the Deputy Commissioner South's office, propelling an investigation into her complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

