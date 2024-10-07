Explosion Rocks Karachi Airport: Targeted Attack Injures Eight
A violent explosion outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan on Sunday injured at least eight people and severely damaged several vehicles. The attack, reportedly targeting Chinese nationals involved in Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, prompted a swift military response and significant security measures.
A powerful explosion outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan occurred on Sunday, injuring at least eight individuals and destroying numerous vehicles, according to officials.
The blast, which police and provincial authorities attributed to a tanker explosion, was later identified by provincial home minister Zia Ul Hassan as a targeted attack aimed at foreigners. Chinese nationals were specifically targeted, with one confirmed injury, amid thousands working under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative in Pakistan.
Footage from the scene depicted flames consuming vehicles and dark smoke billowing into the sky. The site was heavily guarded following the incident. Eyewitnesses described the blast's intensity, with one aviation department worker noting that the explosion shook nearby airport buildings.

