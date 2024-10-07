Ukrainian-Slovak Prime Ministers Discuss Regional Cooperation
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal commenced discussions with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on infrastructure cooperation, energy security, and support for Kyiv's peace plan, highlighting regional collaboration efforts. The meeting's location was not disclosed.
On Monday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal initiated talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, focusing on key issues of infrastructure cooperation, energy security, and backing Ukraine's peace plan.
The discussions underscore a growing regional partnership aimed at enhancing peace and stability amid ongoing challenges.
There were no immediate details on the location of the talks, maintaining an element of confidentiality around the high-level meeting.
