Ukrainian-Slovak Prime Ministers Discuss Regional Cooperation

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal commenced discussions with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on infrastructure cooperation, energy security, and support for Kyiv's peace plan, highlighting regional collaboration efforts. The meeting's location was not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

On Monday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal initiated talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, focusing on key issues of infrastructure cooperation, energy security, and backing Ukraine's peace plan.

The discussions underscore a growing regional partnership aimed at enhancing peace and stability amid ongoing challenges.

There were no immediate details on the location of the talks, maintaining an element of confidentiality around the high-level meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

