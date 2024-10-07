Left Menu

Omaxe's Reprieve: Tribunal Lifts Sebi Ban Amid Misrepresentation Scandal

The Securities Appellate Tribunal has stayed a Sebi order that placed a two-year market ban on Omaxe and its key executives for financial misrepresentations. The stay allows Omaxe to participate in the securities market after contesting the allegations. Sebi accused the company of fraudulent activities to manipulate share prices between 2018 and 2021.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:22 IST
  • India

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has temporarily overturned a ruling by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) that prohibited real estate firm Omaxe and its leadership from capital market participation for two years. This development follows an appeal by Omaxe against Sebi's disqualification order issued on July 30.

The tribunal, on October 1, stayed the specific directives of Sebi, contingent upon Omaxe depositing the penalty amount within four weeks. These directives included a prohibition on securities market involvement and holding executive positions in other listed companies.

The period in question saw the company accused by Sebi of fabricating financial data to manipulate share prices, affecting trust among investors. Despite the serious allegations, with the SAT's intervention, Omaxe aims to continue its operations and uphold transparency with stakeholders while it contests the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

