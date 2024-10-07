Omaxe's Reprieve: Tribunal Lifts Sebi Ban Amid Misrepresentation Scandal

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has temporarily overturned a ruling by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) that prohibited real estate firm Omaxe and its leadership from capital market participation for two years. This development follows an appeal by Omaxe against Sebi's disqualification order issued on July 30.

The tribunal, on October 1, stayed the specific directives of Sebi, contingent upon Omaxe depositing the penalty amount within four weeks. These directives included a prohibition on securities market involvement and holding executive positions in other listed companies.

The period in question saw the company accused by Sebi of fabricating financial data to manipulate share prices, affecting trust among investors. Despite the serious allegations, with the SAT's intervention, Omaxe aims to continue its operations and uphold transparency with stakeholders while it contests the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)