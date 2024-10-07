Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Dia Mirza's House Help's Daughter Found Safe

Dia Mirza's house help's daughter, who was kidnapped last month in Mumbai, has been successfully rescued from Uttar Pradesh. The young girl disappeared after leaving for college, prompting police investigations. Mumbai police located her in Bulandshahr, and the kidnapper faces charges under multiple legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai police have successfully rescued the daughter of actor Dia Mirza's house help, following her kidnapping last month. According to a police official, the minor was abducted from Khar, a suburb of Mumbai, and was found in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim went missing after leaving for college, sparking a police investigation that involved detailed scrutiny of phone records and CCTV footage. These efforts led to the conclusion that a young man had taken her.

The accused has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCO Act. Dia Mirza expressed her gratitude toward Mumbai Police on social media for their empathetic and swift response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

