Swift Rescue: Dia Mirza's House Help's Daughter Found Safe

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai police have successfully rescued the daughter of actor Dia Mirza's house help, following her kidnapping last month. According to a police official, the minor was abducted from Khar, a suburb of Mumbai, and was found in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim went missing after leaving for college, sparking a police investigation that involved detailed scrutiny of phone records and CCTV footage. These efforts led to the conclusion that a young man had taken her.

The accused has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCO Act. Dia Mirza expressed her gratitude toward Mumbai Police on social media for their empathetic and swift response.

(With inputs from agencies.)