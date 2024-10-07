Rajnath Singh Launches ADITI 2.0 and DISC 12 to Boost Defence Innovation and Self-Reliance

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh launched the second edition of Acing Development of Innovative Technologies (ADITI 2.0) and the 12th edition of Defence India Start-up Challenges (DISC 12) at DefConnect 4.0, held at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt on October 7, 2024. These initiatives, designed to foster innovation and support cutting-edge technology development in the Indian defence sector, highlight the government's efforts toward achieving 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence production.

ADITI 2.0: Driving Critical Defence Innovations

ADITI 2.0 introduces 19 new challenges posed by the Armed Forces and related agencies, focusing on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Technology, anti-drone systems, military communication, and adaptive camouflage. The initiative offers a grant of up to Rs 25 crore to winners through the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) framework. The program is strategically aimed at addressing critical gaps in defence technology that are vital for national security.

Speaking at the event, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of innovation in bolstering India’s defence capabilities and strengthening its military preparedness. He pointed out that the challenges under ADITI 2.0 aim to bring the latest advancements to military platforms, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of global defence technology.

DISC 12: Fostering Tech Innovation in Key Defence Areas

Simultaneously, DISC 12 was launched with 41 new challenges, focusing on key technology areas such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), AI, and Networking and Communication systems. DISC 12 also features the Medical Innovations and Research Advancement (MIRA) initiative, which includes nine challenges specifically aimed at developing medical technologies to meet the needs of the Armed Forces. The initiative provides grants of up to Rs 1.50 crore, further encouraging start-ups, MSMEs, and innovators to develop solutions for national security challenges.

Progress in Defence Innovation Ecosystem

Since its inception, iDEX has received over 9,000 applications and is currently collaborating with more than 450 start-ups and MSMEs. Through DISC and the Open Challenge program, 26 products have been developed, with procurement orders worth over Rs 1,000 crore already placed. Furthermore, the government has issued Acceptance of Necessity and Request for Proposal for 37 additional products, amounting to Rs 2,380 crore. The ADITI initiative is focusing on over 30 critical and strategic technologies to ensure India's defence ecosystem remains resilient and future-ready.

Private Sector Role in Defence Development

Rajnath Singh reiterated the government's commitment to involving the private sector in defence development, stating that self-reliance in defence cannot be achieved without private-sector participation. He credited the current government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, with identifying the lack of private sector involvement in defence as a major hurdle and increasing their role in nation-building. Singh emphasized the collaboration between public and private entities, citing DefConnect as a pivotal platform that showcases the power of synergy in defence innovation.

SIDBI iDEX Partner Incubator Fund and Start-Up Recognition

Highlighting the role of financial support for innovators, Singh lauded the SIDBI iDEX Partner Incubator Fund, through which the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) will allocate Rs 50 crore to 10 leading partner incubators. These include IIT Delhi’s Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer and IIT Bombay’s Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The fund will support iDEX winners in advancing critical defence technologies.

During the event, winners of ADITI 1.0 were felicitated for their innovative contributions, and several leading iDEX winners showcased their cutting-edge solutions related to Munition Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR), Communication Systems, and Space Technologies. Companies such as QuNu Labs, Sagar Defence Technologies, Astrome Technologies, and Pixxel Space India were recognized for their groundbreaking work in these fields.

Emphasis on Moving from Imitative to Innovative Technologies

In his address, Shri Rajnath Singh stressed the importance of developing technologies that go beyond imitative solutions and focus on creating distinctive innovations that anticipate future threats. He urged the private sector to think ahead of current requirements and develop technologies that will serve the Armed Forces in the years to come. He also promised full government support in realizing the vision of a strong, self-reliant defence sector.

Acknowledging India’s Youth and Innovation Potential

Raksha Mantri praised the vibrant ecosystem of innovators, entrepreneurs, and scientists in India, asserting that the world is increasingly recognizing the strength and talent of India's youth. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to nurturing this talent and enhancing the role of the private sector in India's defence development.

With ADITI 2.0 and DISC 12, the Indian government is further solidifying its focus on innovation and self-reliance in defence. These initiatives, launched at DefConnect 4.0, mark a significant step in aligning the nation's technological advancements with its military needs, ultimately contributing to a more secure and self-reliant India.

Attendees at the event included Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, officials from the Ministry of Defence, as well as leading industry figures, academia, young entrepreneurs, and innovators.