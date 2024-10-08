Left Menu

Rockets and Retaliation: One Year into the Israeli-Lebanese Conflict

Amidst escalating tensions, Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel's Haifa as the latter boosted its offensive in Lebanon, marking a year since the Gaza war started. The conflict, involving key players like Iran and the U.S., has resulted in significant casualties and regional instability, raising fears of broader warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 01:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 01:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, on Monday. This comes as Israel seems ready to extend its military operations into Lebanon, marking one year since the onset of the Gaza war, which began with a violent Hamas attack on Israel.

The conflict has rapidly spread across the Middle East, increasing the likelihood of a wider regional war. Iran-backed Hezbollah, a Lebanese ally of Hamas, targeted multiple locations in Israel with "Fadi 1" missiles, resulting in ten injuries near Haifa. Additionally, Hezbollah launched attacks on Tiberias.

Israel's military countered with extensive bombings of Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon, leading to significant casualties, including Israeli and Lebanese fatalities. Meanwhile, the U.S. views Israel's ground operations in Lebanon as limited, though the situation is closely monitored by the international community, wary of the conflict's broader implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

