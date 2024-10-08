Rockets and Retaliation: One Year into the Israeli-Lebanese Conflict

In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, on Monday. This comes as Israel seems ready to extend its military operations into Lebanon, marking one year since the onset of the Gaza war, which began with a violent Hamas attack on Israel.

The conflict has rapidly spread across the Middle East, increasing the likelihood of a wider regional war. Iran-backed Hezbollah, a Lebanese ally of Hamas, targeted multiple locations in Israel with "Fadi 1" missiles, resulting in ten injuries near Haifa. Additionally, Hezbollah launched attacks on Tiberias.

Israel's military countered with extensive bombings of Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon, leading to significant casualties, including Israeli and Lebanese fatalities. Meanwhile, the U.S. views Israel's ground operations in Lebanon as limited, though the situation is closely monitored by the international community, wary of the conflict's broader implications.

