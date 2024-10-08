Left Menu

Middle East Unrest: One Year On, the Gaza War's Ripple Effect

A year after the Gaza war began, Hezbollah and Hamas continue their attacks on Israel, leading to increased military operations. As tensions rise, Israel commemorates the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack and fears grow of a wider regional conflict involving major powers like the U.S. and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:55 IST
Middle East Unrest: One Year On, the Gaza War's Ripple Effect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the first anniversary of Hamas's attack on Israel that ignited the Gaza war, tensions are escalating across the Middle East. Hezbollah launched multiple rocket attacks on Israeli cities, including Haifa, while Israel intensifies its military operations in Lebanon. These developments come as Hamas promises a resurgence despite substantial losses over the past year.

Amid increasing violence, Israeli forces continue engaging Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, resulting in military and civilian casualties on both sides. The Israeli Defense Force has defined its Lebanon campaign as precise yet limited. However, concerns are mounting about potential wider regional strife that could pull in the U.S. and Iran.

The U.S. has affirmed the localized nature of Israel's operations for now, while Iran, an ally of Hamas, recently launched missile strikes at Israel. As Israel contemplates its next moves, including potential retaliations on Iran's oil facilities, the specter of a broader conflict looms large. Meanwhile, Hamas leaders assert their enduring spirit and capability to counter Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024