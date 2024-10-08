Middle East Unrest: One Year On, the Gaza War's Ripple Effect

On the first anniversary of Hamas's attack on Israel that ignited the Gaza war, tensions are escalating across the Middle East. Hezbollah launched multiple rocket attacks on Israeli cities, including Haifa, while Israel intensifies its military operations in Lebanon. These developments come as Hamas promises a resurgence despite substantial losses over the past year.

Amid increasing violence, Israeli forces continue engaging Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, resulting in military and civilian casualties on both sides. The Israeli Defense Force has defined its Lebanon campaign as precise yet limited. However, concerns are mounting about potential wider regional strife that could pull in the U.S. and Iran.

The U.S. has affirmed the localized nature of Israel's operations for now, while Iran, an ally of Hamas, recently launched missile strikes at Israel. As Israel contemplates its next moves, including potential retaliations on Iran's oil facilities, the specter of a broader conflict looms large. Meanwhile, Hamas leaders assert their enduring spirit and capability to counter Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)