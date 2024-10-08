Phoenix Rising: Hamas' Resilience Amid Conflict

In a resolute declaration, Khaled Meshaal, a prominent exiled leader of Hamas, asserts that the group will rise "like a phoenix" from its setbacks suffered during the enduring conflict with Israel. He maintains that Hamas continues to recruit fighters and manufacture weapons amid the turmoil.

One year after the Hamas-initiated offensive against Israel, Meshaal positions the ongoing strife as part of a decades-long struggle, originating from the 1948 displacement, referred to by Palestinians as the "Nakba." In an interview with Reuters, Meshaal, who survived an Israeli assassination attempt in 1997, projected unwavering resolve.

Despite losses, Meshaal claims Hamas remains a force in the region, with its capability to carry out ambushes against Israeli forces. His statements come amid continued hostilities and highlight the absence of a clear strategy for Gaza's future post-conflict, according to analysts.

