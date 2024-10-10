Left Menu

Regional Tensions Mount as Ethiopia Faces Isolation

The presidents of Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia have agreed to enhance military cooperation to combat terrorism and protect Somali borders. This deal further isolates Ethiopia, which is at odds with Somalia and Egypt over infrastructure projects and regional disputes.

Updated: 10-10-2024 22:27 IST
The leaders of Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia have joined forces to bolster the Somali military's efforts against terrorism and strengthen its border defenses. This development brings Ethiopia into an increasingly isolated position within the region.

The newly unveiled security agreement is likely to cause disquiet in Addis Ababa. Ethiopia currently deploys thousands of troops in Somalia to combat al-Qaeda-linked insurgents, but tensions with Mogadishu have escalated due to Ethiopia's infrastructure ambitions in Somaliland, a region that claims independence.

This geopolitical shift has nudged Somalia closer to Egypt, with whom Ethiopia has clashed over the construction of a massive hydro dam on the Nile River. Compounding its isolation, Ethiopia's exclusion of Eritrea from peace talks in Tigray has also strained relations. Calls to Ethiopian government officials went unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

