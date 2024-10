Zelenskiy Rallies Western Allies for Victory Plan Amid Tensions

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is intensifying efforts to gain military backing for Ukraine from key Western allies, as discussions with British, French, and NATO leaders focus on his proposed 'victory plan.'

Amid escalating tensions with Russia, particularly over Ukraine's potential use of Western long-range missiles, these talks aim to reinforce Ukraine's position in preparation for peace negotiations.

Despite political challenges back home, French support remains steadfast, with commitments amounting to 3 billion euros in aid and military training initiatives for Ukrainian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)