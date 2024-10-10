Sudan's Escalating Conflict: Civilians in the Crossfire

Sudan's ongoing war intensifies as the army ramps up air strikes against the Rapid Support Forces, resulting in civilian casualties. This violence emerges from a power struggle ahead of a planned transition to civilian governance.

The war has led to a severe displacement crisis and starvation, exacerbating an already dire situation for Sudan's population. Rights activists report significant civilian deaths as forces engage in fierce confrontations.

Meanwhile, accusations of war crimes proliferate between the warring parties, with both the army and RSF receiving overseas support. The humanitarian aspect of the conflict continues to deteriorate as infrastructure suffers and weapons influx increases.

