Sudan's Escalating Conflict: Civilians in the Crossfire
The conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has intensified, with air strikes reportedly killing scores of civilians. The war has led to a large displacement crisis and famine. Rights groups claim hundreds have been killed, as both sides accuse each other of crimes.
Sudan's ongoing war intensifies as the army ramps up air strikes against the Rapid Support Forces, resulting in civilian casualties. This violence emerges from a power struggle ahead of a planned transition to civilian governance.
The war has led to a severe displacement crisis and starvation, exacerbating an already dire situation for Sudan's population. Rights activists report significant civilian deaths as forces engage in fierce confrontations.
Meanwhile, accusations of war crimes proliferate between the warring parties, with both the army and RSF receiving overseas support. The humanitarian aspect of the conflict continues to deteriorate as infrastructure suffers and weapons influx increases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- conflict
- civilians
- RSF
- army
- airstrikes
- humanitarian
- crisis
- famine
- war crimes
ALSO READ
Desperate Exodus: Thousands Flee Lebanon to Syria Amid Israeli Airstrikes
Urgent Appeal for Action: UN Calls for Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Support in Sudan’s Crisis
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah in Lebanon
Sudan's Escalating Conflict: Army's Biggest Operation in 17-Month War
Sudan's Army Launches Major Offensive Amid 17-Month Conflict