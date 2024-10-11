Left Menu

UN Peacekeepers Stand Firm Amid Tensions in Southern Lebanon

United Nations peacekeepers continue their mission in southern Lebanon despite recent Israeli attacks and orders to evacuate. The situation has affected their monitoring capabilities but they remain determined, citing the U.N. Security Council's mandate. The ongoing conflict has displaced over a million people in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 02:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 02:51 IST
United Nations peacekeepers are determined to maintain their positions in southern Lebanon, undeterred by recent Israeli attacks and military orders to evacuate, according to a statement by their spokesperson on Thursday.

Andrea Tenenti, the spokesperson, reported that the attacks on the peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL, had injured two members and impacted their monitoring abilities. Despite this, the peacekeepers, supported by 50 contributing nations, have resolved to continue their deployment until the situation becomes untenable.

The enduring presence of UNIFIL, mandated by the U.N. Security Council, aims to assist the Lebanese army in keeping the south free of unauthorized arms and personnel from groups such as Hezbollah. However, this mission remains fraught with challenges, particularly as the conflict has displaced approximately 1.2 million people in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

