Deadly Attack on Balochistan Coal Mine: At Least 20 Miners Killed
In Balochistan, Pakistan, armed men attacked a coal mine, killing at least 20 miners. The assault involved heavy weapons, including rockets and grenades. Police confirmed the incident at the Junaid Coal company mines in the Duki area. Several injured were admitted to the district hospital.
In a shocking incident, at least 20 miners were killed in an attack on a private coal mine in Balochistan, southwestern Pakistan, police reported on Friday.
According to Humayun Khan, police station house officer, the Junaid Coal company mines in Duki fell under assault by armed men using heavy weaponry, including rockets and grenades.
The district hospital in Duki has so far received 20 bodies and six injured individuals, confirmed Dr. Johar Khan Shadizai.
