Left Menu

Deadly Attack on Balochistan Coal Mine: At Least 20 Miners Killed

In Balochistan, Pakistan, armed men attacked a coal mine, killing at least 20 miners. The assault involved heavy weapons, including rockets and grenades. Police confirmed the incident at the Junaid Coal company mines in the Duki area. Several injured were admitted to the district hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 07:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 07:39 IST
Deadly Attack on Balochistan Coal Mine: At Least 20 Miners Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking incident, at least 20 miners were killed in an attack on a private coal mine in Balochistan, southwestern Pakistan, police reported on Friday.

According to Humayun Khan, police station house officer, the Junaid Coal company mines in Duki fell under assault by armed men using heavy weaponry, including rockets and grenades.

The district hospital in Duki has so far received 20 bodies and six injured individuals, confirmed Dr. Johar Khan Shadizai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024