Deadly Attack on Balochistan Coal Mine: At Least 20 Miners Killed

In a shocking incident, at least 20 miners were killed in an attack on a private coal mine in Balochistan, southwestern Pakistan, police reported on Friday.

According to Humayun Khan, police station house officer, the Junaid Coal company mines in Duki fell under assault by armed men using heavy weaponry, including rockets and grenades.

The district hospital in Duki has so far received 20 bodies and six injured individuals, confirmed Dr. Johar Khan Shadizai.

(With inputs from agencies.)