Mega Narcotics Seizure: Unraveling a Transnational Drug Syndicate

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a major narcotics case in Delhi, involving the seizure of 560 kg of cocaine. Multiple arrests have been made, and searches were conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurugram. The ED is scrutinizing the financial dealings and properties of the accused under money laundering charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:05 IST
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a high-profile investigation into a significant narcotics seizure in India's capital, New Delhi. The agency has registered a money laundering case following the confiscation of a massive drug consignment on October 2, where 560 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 5,620 crore, was seized.

In connection with this case, seven individuals have been arrested, as the probe extends to several locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurugram. The ED revealed that critical financial documents detailing the financial operations and property holdings of the accused and their family members have been discovered during the raids.

The investigation points to Tushar Goel, among others, who has been linked to a Dubai-based mastermind involved in the supply of narcotic substances. Searches were carried out in various premises, including those of Goel and other suspects. The ED intends to further interrogate those involved and seize assets linked to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

