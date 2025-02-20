High-Stakes Heroin Bust: Unveiling a Cross-State Drug Syndicate

In a significant breakthrough, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has dismantled an inter-state narcotics syndicate with roots in Manipur, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR. Three men, including Mitralal Khatiwoda alias Manoj, Krishna Neopani, and Akash Karki, all hailing from Manipur, were apprehended with 10 kilograms of high-quality heroin, valued over Rs 50 crore.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Amit Kaushik, confirmed the arrests and provided insight into the extensive surveillance operation that spanned over four to five months. The operation involved tracking the syndicate's movements and gathering intelligence in Manipur and West Bengal.

The heroin smuggling network allegedly procured raw opium from Myanmar, processed it into heroin in Manipur's Thoubal, and distributed it across India with the help of carriers. The traffickers utilized secret cavities in trucks to evade routine checks, transporting the drugs through Dimapur, Guwahati, and Siliguri, ultimately reaching Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)