Allahabad HC Dismisses Dowry Charges Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed dowry charges against Pranjal Shukla, with the court suggesting that personal disputes rather than dowry demands motivated the allegations. Justice Anish Kumar Gupta found insufficient evidence to support claims of dowry harassment, focusing instead on issues within the couple's sexual relationship.

The court highlighted that the primary concerns in the case stemmed from disagreements about the couple's sexual relationship, not dowry demands. It determined that such disputes appeared driven by personal differences, not financial extortion.

The case details revealed accusations against Shukla, including demands for sexual favors and engaging in certain sexual activities. However, after scrutiny, the court concluded that these were not credible claims of dowry demand, leading to the dismissal of the charges.

