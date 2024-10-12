Left Menu

Allahabad HC Dismisses Dowry Charges Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Allahabad High Court quashed dowry charges against Pranjal Shukla, citing personal disputes as the primary cause rather than dowry demands. The court found no evidence supporting claims of dowry harassment, attributing the allegations to disagreements over the couple's sexual relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-10-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 12:34 IST
The Allahabad High Court has dismissed dowry charges against Pranjal Shukla, with the court suggesting that personal disputes rather than dowry demands motivated the allegations. Justice Anish Kumar Gupta found insufficient evidence to support claims of dowry harassment, focusing instead on issues within the couple's sexual relationship.

The court highlighted that the primary concerns in the case stemmed from disagreements about the couple's sexual relationship, not dowry demands. It determined that such disputes appeared driven by personal differences, not financial extortion.

The case details revealed accusations against Shukla, including demands for sexual favors and engaging in certain sexual activities. However, after scrutiny, the court concluded that these were not credible claims of dowry demand, leading to the dismissal of the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

