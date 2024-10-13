Iranian Journalists Acquitted of US Collaboration Charges
Two Iranian journalists, initially sentenced for their coverage of Mahsa Amini's death, have been acquitted of collaborating with the US and had their jail terms reduced. This event stems from protests in 2022, described as Iran's largest unrest since the 1979 revolution.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a surprising turn of events, an Iranian court has acquitted two journalists accused of collaborating with the United States, following their reports on a woman's death that ignited massive protests in 2022. Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who were originally sentenced to 13 and 12 years in prison respectively, have had their sentences reduced to five years each, according to judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir.
At a news conference held on Sunday, Jahangir announced the appeal court's decision to clear the journalists of charges relating to US collaboration. Hamedi and Mohammadi were previously detained due to their coverage of Mahsa Amini's death, a Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody after accusations of breaching the country's Islamic dress code.
Amini's death was the catalyst for nationwide protests in late 2022 that evolved into Iran's largest domestic unrest since the 1979 revolution, challenging the country's clerical rulers. The journalists' acquittal marks a significant development in the ongoing story of dissent and freedom of press in Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chilling Verdict Against Stand News Editors Marks Grim Era for Hong Kong Press Freedom
Cambodian Journalist Arrested Amid Crackdown on Press Freedom
Cambodian Reporter Charged Amidst Crackdown on Press Freedom
Journalists Sentenced in Kyrgyzstan: Press Freedom Under Siege
Tribute to Murasoli Selvam: A Renowned Journalist and Advocate for Press Freedom