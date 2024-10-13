Iranian Journalists Acquitted of US Collaboration Charges

In a surprising turn of events, an Iranian court has acquitted two journalists accused of collaborating with the United States, following their reports on a woman's death that ignited massive protests in 2022. Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who were originally sentenced to 13 and 12 years in prison respectively, have had their sentences reduced to five years each, according to judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir.

At a news conference held on Sunday, Jahangir announced the appeal court's decision to clear the journalists of charges relating to US collaboration. Hamedi and Mohammadi were previously detained due to their coverage of Mahsa Amini's death, a Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody after accusations of breaching the country's Islamic dress code.

Amini's death was the catalyst for nationwide protests in late 2022 that evolved into Iran's largest domestic unrest since the 1979 revolution, challenging the country's clerical rulers. The journalists' acquittal marks a significant development in the ongoing story of dissent and freedom of press in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)