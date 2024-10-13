Left Menu

Iranian Journalists Acquitted of US Collaboration Charges

Two Iranian journalists, initially sentenced for their coverage of Mahsa Amini's death, have been acquitted of collaborating with the US and had their jail terms reduced. This event stems from protests in 2022, described as Iran's largest unrest since the 1979 revolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:05 IST
Iranian Journalists Acquitted of US Collaboration Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a surprising turn of events, an Iranian court has acquitted two journalists accused of collaborating with the United States, following their reports on a woman's death that ignited massive protests in 2022. Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who were originally sentenced to 13 and 12 years in prison respectively, have had their sentences reduced to five years each, according to judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir.

At a news conference held on Sunday, Jahangir announced the appeal court's decision to clear the journalists of charges relating to US collaboration. Hamedi and Mohammadi were previously detained due to their coverage of Mahsa Amini's death, a Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody after accusations of breaching the country's Islamic dress code.

Amini's death was the catalyst for nationwide protests in late 2022 that evolved into Iran's largest domestic unrest since the 1979 revolution, challenging the country's clerical rulers. The journalists' acquittal marks a significant development in the ongoing story of dissent and freedom of press in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024