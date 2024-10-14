Spain Decries Israeli Attacks on UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon
Spain's Foreign Minister criticizes Israeli attacks on U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon, stressing it's against U.N. principles. European countries, including Italy, France, and Spain, have troops in the mission which reports repeated assaults by Israel. Israel urges U.N. to relocate troops; Spain insists only U.N. can decide withdrawals.
Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has condemned the recent attacks by Israeli forces on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), labeling them as 'unacceptable' and in stark opposition to the principles upheld by the United Nations.
This statement was made as Albares addressed reporters in Luxembourg before a meeting of EU foreign ministers. The criticism comes amidst reports that the peacekeeping mission, comprising over 10,000 troops, many from EU countries like Italy, France, and Spain, has been recurrently targeted by Israeli attacks.
Israel, in response, has called for the U.N. to withdraw these troops from the combat zones. However, Albares emphasized that only the U.N. has the authority to enforce any withdrawal of their peacekeeping forces, thereby reiterating the independence and autonomy of U.N. operations.
