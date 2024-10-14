Controversy Erupts in Karnataka Over Withdrawal of Riot Cases

Karnataka's decision to withdraw cases related to the 2022 Hubballi riots has provoked a political stir. Home Minister G Parameshwara defended the move, citing precedent in Uttar Pradesh where similar actions were taken by the state's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.

On Monday, the BJP staged a protest in Freedom Park, criticizing the Karnataka administration for rescinding charges they describe as serious, including attempted murder and inciting riots. This marks one among 43 cases the cabinet decided to retract, following requests presented by Anjuman-e-Islam.

The opposition decried the government's actions as politically motivated, aimed at appeasing certain voter bases. However, Parameshwara emphasized these decisions were made within legal frameworks, with broad considerations beyond specific communities like minorities, encompassing farmers and students as well.

