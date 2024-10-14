Communal Unrest Erupts in Bahraich: Shops Ablaze, Residents Protest
The city of Bahraich witnessed significant unrest following communal violence during a Durga idol immersion, resulting in one death and several injuries. Authorities detained around 30 people, as shops were torched and protests erupted over police inaction. Key leaders call for peace and justice amid escalated tensions.
Tension mounted in Bahraich as chaos unfolded following the death of a young man during communal violence amid Durga idol immersion. Armed crowds set shops alight, escalating the unrest.
Authorities booked a suspect and detained approximately 30 individuals after the violence in Mahrajganj, triggered by a procession. The unrest left several injured due to stone-pelting and firing incidents.
Government officials have been dispatched to assess the volatile situation. Key political figures emphasize the importance of peace while assuring justice and accountability for those involved.
