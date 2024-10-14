Left Menu

Dutch Woman Faces Trial for Crimes Against Humanity

A Dutch woman, Hasna Aarab, is on trial in the Netherlands for crimes against humanity. She is accused of enslaving Yazidi women in Syria while living there with her young son and husband, a member of ISIS. The case highlights atrocities against the Yazidi community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark case, Hasna Aarab, a 33-year-old Dutch national, has gone on trial in the Netherlands on charges of crimes against humanity. Aarab is accused of enslaving two Yazidi women in Syria, where she lived with her young son and husband, alleged to be an ISIS fighter.

The trial reflects ongoing efforts to bring justice for the Yazidi community, which suffered severe persecution under ISIS. Thousands were killed or enslaved between 2014 and 2017, a horrific period for the ancient religious minority that profoundly shook the world community.

Aarab denied intentions of joining ISIS but acknowledged feeling alienated in the Netherlands. Her legal team argues she was young and naive. Dutch law allows the prosecution of crimes committed overseas if there's a connection to the Netherlands, bringing Aarab's alleged wartime actions to court.

