Gadkari Highlights Ethanol Advancements: Ethanol Blending Reaches 15% in 2024

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, reiterated the Indian government’s strong commitment to advancing ethanol blending and biofuel initiatives at the 12th CII Bioenergy Summit 2024, held in New Delhi. Themed “Fuelling the Future - Securing India’s Green Growth Goals,” the event spotlighted India’s progress and future roadmap towards sustainable energy solutions.

Ethanol Blending and Expansion of Infrastructure

Shri Gadkari highlighted the remarkable increase in ethanol blending in petrol, which surged from a mere 1.53% in 2014 to 15% in 2024. The government aims to reach a 20% ethanol blend by 2025 as part of its efforts to reduce fossil fuel dependency and improve energy self-reliance. Additionally, research is ongoing to explore the feasibility of blending 15% ethanol in diesel.

To support these goals, the Indian Oil Corporation is setting up 400 ethanol pumps in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Gadkari also revealed that discussions are underway with leading automakers to introduce flex-engine vehicles that run on ethanol, while two-wheeler manufacturers are preparing to launch ethanol-powered bikes once the required infrastructure is ready.

“We are fast-tracking efforts to increase ethanol production and distribution in key states,” said Gadkari, stressing the alignment of these initiatives with India’s broader biofuel goals and positioning the country as a global leader in sustainable energy.

Bio-CNG and Waste-to-Energy Projects

The Minister also underscored the importance of waste-to-energy technologies, particularly the production of bio-CNG from agricultural waste such as rice straw. Gadkari noted that India has 475 bio-CNG projects, with over 40 operational in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. Each tonne of rice straw can produce approximately 200 kg of bio-CNG, reducing the environmental impact of stubble burning and improving air quality.

Shri Gadkari praised Indian Oil’s Panipat facility, which is already converting agricultural waste (parali) into biomass fuel. He urged further research into improving the efficiency of biomass conversion and developing cost-effective methods for transporting biomass across the country.

Reducing Fossil Fuel Imports and Environmental Impact

With India spending ₹22 lakh crore annually on fossil fuel imports, Gadkari emphasized the importance of biofuels in reducing this dependency, particularly in light of global geopolitical uncertainties. The development of bio-CNG and bio-ethanol infrastructure is crucial for energy self-reliance, economic growth, and supporting India’s farmers.

The Minister also pointed to ongoing research on bio-bitumen by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), which could reduce India’s dependence on imported bitumen and further advance the country’s green growth agenda.

Farmers as Energy Providers

Gadkari concluded by emphasizing the transformative potential of the biofuel sector for Indian agriculture, encouraging farmers to transition from being "Annadatas" (food-givers) to "Urjadatas" (energy-givers). He lauded the role of farmers in supporting India’s energy transition and congratulated the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for organizing the summit, calling for continued innovation and collaboration in the bioenergy space.

Shri Gadkari’s address reinforced India’s commitment to biofuels as a key driver for energy independence, economic empowerment, and environmental sustainability.