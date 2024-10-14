Supreme Expansion: Paving the Future of Justice

The Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, highlighted the expansion of the Supreme Court premises as a commitment to justice and rule of law. The development underscores growing needs and aims to enhance the Supreme Court's capabilities to deliver justice efficiently.

During the ceremony, the CJI emphasized the importance of adaptability and progress, given the evolving challenges faced by India's legal system. Accommodating increased caseloads, the expansion will provide new judicial benches, judges' chambers, and facilities for lawyers and registry staff.

The project, prioritizing sustainability, includes eco-friendly structures with advanced technology to support smooth case management. This expansion reflects the judiciary's dedication to remaining dynamic and responsive, ultimately contributing to the Supreme Court's legacy of justice, liberty, and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)