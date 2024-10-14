Left Menu

Supreme Expansion: Paving the Future of Justice

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud emphasized the Supreme Court's expansion as a testament to justice and rule of law. The expansion, addressing increasing demands, involves state-of-the-art facilities, environmental considerations, and aims to enhance judicial efficiency and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:13 IST
Supreme Expansion: Paving the Future of Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, highlighted the expansion of the Supreme Court premises as a commitment to justice and rule of law. The development underscores growing needs and aims to enhance the Supreme Court's capabilities to deliver justice efficiently.

During the ceremony, the CJI emphasized the importance of adaptability and progress, given the evolving challenges faced by India's legal system. Accommodating increased caseloads, the expansion will provide new judicial benches, judges' chambers, and facilities for lawyers and registry staff.

The project, prioritizing sustainability, includes eco-friendly structures with advanced technology to support smooth case management. This expansion reflects the judiciary's dedication to remaining dynamic and responsive, ultimately contributing to the Supreme Court's legacy of justice, liberty, and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024