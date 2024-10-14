Turmoil at Assam University's Diphu Campus: Professor and Wife Exchange Serious Allegations

In a startling development at Assam University's Diphu campus, a local professor and his wife have filed serious allegations against each other, sparking a police investigation in Karbi Anglong district. The academic's wife accuses him of physical assault involving both her and her elderly father on October 6, according to a senior police officer.

The incidents led to the registration of two cases at the Diphu police station. Meanwhile, the wife has also sought intervention by the Assam State Commission for Women, which has taken notice of her complaints. Additionally, troubling reports have emerged alleging that the professor has also faced accusations of abuse from some girl students, although no official complaints have been logged by those claiming to be victims.

The university is currently on break for Durga Puja, and officials indicated they were unaware of the escalating situation. The unfolding developments have led to heightened concerns about campus safety and the upcoming response from the university administration once the break concludes.

