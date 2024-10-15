Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills Around Taiwan

China's military has intensified its activities around Taiwan, staging war games on Monday as a stern warning against what it calls 'separatist acts.' The move drew condemnation from the governments of both Taiwan and the United States.

In response to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's remarks asserting Taiwan's sovereignty, the Chinese military executed 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills in the Taiwan Strait and nearby areas. These exercises, however, appear measured to avoid igniting the ongoing U.S. presidential race.

The Pentagon criticized the drills as destabilizing and irresponsible. Despite the heightened military presence, the situation has not triggered public alarm in Taiwan, where the stock market showed resilience by posting marginal gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)