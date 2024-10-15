Left Menu

Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills Around Taiwan

China's military conducted war games near Taiwan as a warning against separatist acts, drawing criticism from Taiwan and the U.S. While these actions are part of ongoing tensions, they appeared calibrated to avoid escalating the U.S. elections. The drills included air assault corridors and simulated missile launches.

China's military has intensified its activities around Taiwan, staging war games on Monday as a stern warning against what it calls 'separatist acts.' The move drew condemnation from the governments of both Taiwan and the United States.

In response to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's remarks asserting Taiwan's sovereignty, the Chinese military executed 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills in the Taiwan Strait and nearby areas. These exercises, however, appear measured to avoid igniting the ongoing U.S. presidential race.

The Pentagon criticized the drills as destabilizing and irresponsible. Despite the heightened military presence, the situation has not triggered public alarm in Taiwan, where the stock market showed resilience by posting marginal gains.

