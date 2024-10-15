Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills Around Taiwan
China's military conducted war games near Taiwan as a warning against separatist acts, drawing criticism from Taiwan and the U.S. While these actions are part of ongoing tensions, they appeared calibrated to avoid escalating the U.S. elections. The drills included air assault corridors and simulated missile launches.
China's military has intensified its activities around Taiwan, staging war games on Monday as a stern warning against what it calls 'separatist acts.' The move drew condemnation from the governments of both Taiwan and the United States.
In response to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's remarks asserting Taiwan's sovereignty, the Chinese military executed 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills in the Taiwan Strait and nearby areas. These exercises, however, appear measured to avoid igniting the ongoing U.S. presidential race.
The Pentagon criticized the drills as destabilizing and irresponsible. Despite the heightened military presence, the situation has not triggered public alarm in Taiwan, where the stock market showed resilience by posting marginal gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pentagon and Israel Deliberate Future Strategies Amid Lebanon Tensions
Pentagon: US to send a 'few thousand' additional troops to Middle East to boost security and defend Israel if needed, reports AP.
UN Calls for Immediate Ceasefire and Respect for Lebanon's Sovereignty
Taiwan Rebukes Xi's Claims on Sovereignty During China's 75th Anniversary
UAE Stands Firm on Lebanon's Unity and Sovereignty