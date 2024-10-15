Tragedy Strikes Mykolaiv: Russian Air Attack Leaves Casualties
A Russian air assault on Ukraine's Mykolaiv region resulted in the death of one individual and injured at least 11 others. The incident, reported by regional military administration head Vitaliy Kim, leaves some of the wounded in critical condition.
An airstrike by Russian forces targeted Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region, causing the death of one person and leaving at least 11 others injured, according to local officials.
The governor of Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim, shared the grim update on the Telegram messaging app, noting that several of the injured victims are in critical condition.
The attack underscores ongoing tensions in the region and highlights the human toll of the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
