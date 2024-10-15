Tragedy Strikes Mykolaiv: Russian Air Attack Leaves Casualties

An airstrike by Russian forces targeted Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region, causing the death of one person and leaving at least 11 others injured, according to local officials.

The governor of Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim, shared the grim update on the Telegram messaging app, noting that several of the injured victims are in critical condition.

The attack underscores ongoing tensions in the region and highlights the human toll of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)