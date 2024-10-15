Left Menu

Italian Prime Minister Demands Security for Lebanon-Deployed Troops

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni calls for security assurances for Italian troops in Lebanon amidst tensions involving UN peacekeepers. Addressing the Italian Senate, Meloni expressed discontent over Israel's actions towards UNIFIL and highlighted issues with Hezbollah's attempts to militarise the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:07 IST
Giorgia Meloni

On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for security guarantees for Italian troops stationed in Lebanon amid escalating dangers faced by U.N. peacekeepers in the region, due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

During an address to the Italian Senate, Meloni criticized Israeli forces' actions as a "blatant violation" of a U.N. resolution aimed at ceasing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. She indicated that she had communicated this dissatisfaction to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Despite Netanyahu's denial of deliberate attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers, Prime Minister Meloni announced Italy's protest against Israel's attacks and emphasized the necessity of bolstering UNIFIL's and the Lebanese Armed Forces' capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

