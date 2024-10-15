Italian Prime Minister Demands Security for Lebanon-Deployed Troops

On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for security guarantees for Italian troops stationed in Lebanon amid escalating dangers faced by U.N. peacekeepers in the region, due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

During an address to the Italian Senate, Meloni criticized Israeli forces' actions as a "blatant violation" of a U.N. resolution aimed at ceasing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. She indicated that she had communicated this dissatisfaction to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Despite Netanyahu's denial of deliberate attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers, Prime Minister Meloni announced Italy's protest against Israel's attacks and emphasized the necessity of bolstering UNIFIL's and the Lebanese Armed Forces' capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)