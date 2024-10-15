Bank of America Faces Shrinking Third Quarter Profits
Bank of America reported a decline in its third-quarter profits, with net income dropping to $6.9 billion. This decrease is attributed to reduced income from customer interest payments, marking a significant decrease from $7.8 billion earned in the same period last year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:16 IST
Bank of America reported a notable decline in its third-quarter profits, as the financial giant's earnings from customer interest payments dwindled.
The Charlotte-based bank, known to be the second-largest in the United States, announced that its net income for the period fell to $6.9 billion, equivalent to earnings of 81 cents per share.
This represents a noticeable decrease compared to the previous year's figures, where the bank recorded a net income of $7.8 billion, or 90 cents per share, during the same timeframe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top Financial Developments: UBS and Deloitte's Strategic Shifts
Delhi Govt Orders Audit Amid Financial Mismanagement Allegations in DU Colleges
Pankaj Gupta of ACT21 Software Wins 'Entrepreneur of the Year - Financial Tech 2024'
Who are the people under probe still employed in R G Kar Hospital against whom financial irregularities are alleged: SC asks CBI counsel.
Unlocking Financial Freedom: The Basics and Benefits of Systematic Withdrawal Plans