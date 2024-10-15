Spanish Police Uncover Chemical Smuggling Ring Aiding Russia

Spanish authorities have intercepted a significant amount of banned chemicals, including potential precursors for chemical weapons, bound for Russia amid existing sanctions. The police confirmed the arrest of four individuals allegedly part of a criminal network circumventing Western sanctions through illegal supply to Russia.

An investigation revealed that an intricate logistical and financial design facilitated the transport of internationally sanctioned chemicals from Spain to Russia. The scheme involved a Spanish company with a Moscow-based subsidiary and several shell companies in countries like Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

Authorities discovered the chemicals in a port container in Barcelona and detained the suspects in nearby towns. The EU and its allies have increased efforts to curb the sale of dual-use goods to Russia, even as Moscow denies breaching international treaties banning chemical weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)