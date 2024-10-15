SIU Saves South African Government R8 Billion in Fight Against Corruption

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has saved the South African government approximately R8 billion in the past financial year through a combination of effective investigations, swift litigation, and recovery processes, according to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. This marks a significant milestone in the SIU's ongoing battle against corruption, maladministration, and malpractice.

Kganyago highlighted that a record-breaking R2.28 billion in actual cash was recovered—the highest amount in the SIU’s 27-year history. Additionally, the SIU prevented a further R2.32 billion in potential state losses and secured R1.6 billion to be recovered from acknowledgments of debt and liability agreements.

"Through our efforts to correct irregular administrative decisions, contracts and actions worth over R2.13 billion were set aside by the Special Tribunal and the High Court of South Africa," Kganyago noted. These legal actions are critical in ensuring that public funds are not misused and are instead redirected for public benefit.

A significant portion of the recoveries stemmed from investigations into state-owned entities such as Transnet, Eskom, and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). By the end of the 2023/24 financial year, Transnet recoveries totaled R710 million, Eskom R500 million, and NSFAS R191 million. Eskom's investigation alone resulted in the invalidation of contracts valued at over R1.2 billion.

The SIU also reported success in the medico-legal investigations, preventing losses of approximately R1.98 billion. Kganyago emphasized the unit's dedication to safeguarding public funds and called on all South Africans to join the fight against corruption.

These achievements reflect the SIU’s critical role in protecting state resources and ensuring they are used effectively for the benefit of the South African public.