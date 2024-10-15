Tensions Flare During Punjab Panchayat Polls Amid Violence
The Punjab panchayat polls concluded with several incidents of violence, including firing and stone-pelting. Clashes were reported in multiple districts, resulting in injuries. The elections were held amid tight security as 96,000 personnel oversaw the voting. The Supreme Court refused to stay the voting despite petitions alleging irregularities.
The Punjab panchayat elections came to a close on Tuesday amid tight security, yet not without incidents of violence. Voting for gram panchayat positions unfolded in a tense atmosphere as multiple clashes were reported across different districts.
In Tarn Taran district, a man was injured after a firing incident outside a polling booth. Tensions also flared in Patiala's Khudda village, where an altercation involved miscreants manhandling polling staff and attempting to seize a ballot box. Despite these disruptions, election officials continued with the vote counting process.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed petitions challenging the electoral process, defending the polls against allegations of irregularities, while the Supreme Court declined to halt voting. The elections saw a significant voter turnout, despite the political unrest and allegations of booth capturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
