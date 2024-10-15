Left Menu

Tensions Flare During Punjab Panchayat Polls Amid Violence

The Punjab panchayat polls concluded with several incidents of violence, including firing and stone-pelting. Clashes were reported in multiple districts, resulting in injuries. The elections were held amid tight security as 96,000 personnel oversaw the voting. The Supreme Court refused to stay the voting despite petitions alleging irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:20 IST
Tensions Flare During Punjab Panchayat Polls Amid Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab panchayat elections came to a close on Tuesday amid tight security, yet not without incidents of violence. Voting for gram panchayat positions unfolded in a tense atmosphere as multiple clashes were reported across different districts.

In Tarn Taran district, a man was injured after a firing incident outside a polling booth. Tensions also flared in Patiala's Khudda village, where an altercation involved miscreants manhandling polling staff and attempting to seize a ballot box. Despite these disruptions, election officials continued with the vote counting process.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed petitions challenging the electoral process, defending the polls against allegations of irregularities, while the Supreme Court declined to halt voting. The elections saw a significant voter turnout, despite the political unrest and allegations of booth capturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024