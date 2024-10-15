Left Menu

U.S. Ultimatum to Israel: Humanitarian Conditions in Gaza Must Improve

The U.S. has warned Israel to improve Gazan humanitarian conditions within a month or face military aid restrictions. Key U.S. officials expressed concern over Gaza's situation, calling for increased aid access and pauses in conflict. A letter to Israel outlines potential policy shifts if conditions persist.

Updated: 15-10-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:11 IST
The United States has issued a stern warning to Israel, demanding improvements in the humanitarian situation in Gaza within the next 30 days or risking restrictions on U.S. military aid. This is the strongest message from Washington since the Israeli operations against Hamas began over a year ago.

In a letter disclosed to the media, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed deep concern about the deteriorating conditions in Gaza. The letter, addressed to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, outlines specific actions Israel must undertake, including allowing more aid into Gaza.

Failure to act could alter longstanding U.S. policy and military support for Israel. Despite this ultimatum, the Biden administration has shown support for Israel's defense by deploying U.S. troops and anti-missile systems, indicating a nuanced stance balancing criticism with defense support.

