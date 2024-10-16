Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Impact Beirut Amid International Calls for Ceasefire
Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs amid rising tensions with Hezbollah. The conflict has prompted international discussions, with the U.S. opposing the scope of Israeli attacks. Evacuation orders affect a significant portion of Lebanon. Both sides discuss ceasefire amid heavy casualties and widespread displacement.
Early Wednesday, Israeli strikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, contributing to escalating tensions and international concern. Few hours earlier, the U.S. objected to the intensity of Israeli operations in the city, urging restraint amidst spiraling casualties and fears of broader regional conflict.
Witnesses reported two explosions and visible smoke in Beirut's southern areas after Israeli military actions alleged to target Hezbollah's weapons stockpile. Despite warnings, the strikes have significantly impacted Lebanese civilians. The U.N. noted that Israeli evacuation orders have affected over 25% of Lebanon.
Calls for a ceasefire grow, with Western countries pushing for peace, though the U.S. remains allied with Israel, supplying military resources. Diplomatic dialogues continue amid fresh conflicts and substantial human losses on both sides, with Lebanese health authorities reporting over 2,350 deaths linked to the Israeli strikes over the past year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Houthi Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Red Sea Amid Regional Conflict
Escalation Along Lebanon-Israel Border Sparks Regional Conflict Fears
Israel's Economic Resilience Tested Amidst Regional Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Israel and Regional Conflicts Intensify
Hurricane Milton Takes Aim at Florida: Evacuation Orders Amid 'Unreal' Threat