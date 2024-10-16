Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Impact Beirut Amid International Calls for Ceasefire

Early Wednesday, Israeli strikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, contributing to escalating tensions and international concern. Few hours earlier, the U.S. objected to the intensity of Israeli operations in the city, urging restraint amidst spiraling casualties and fears of broader regional conflict.

Witnesses reported two explosions and visible smoke in Beirut's southern areas after Israeli military actions alleged to target Hezbollah's weapons stockpile. Despite warnings, the strikes have significantly impacted Lebanese civilians. The U.N. noted that Israeli evacuation orders have affected over 25% of Lebanon.

Calls for a ceasefire grow, with Western countries pushing for peace, though the U.S. remains allied with Israel, supplying military resources. Diplomatic dialogues continue amid fresh conflicts and substantial human losses on both sides, with Lebanese health authorities reporting over 2,350 deaths linked to the Israeli strikes over the past year.

